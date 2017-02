Team News: Snodgrass makes full West Ham debut

Robert Snodgrass makes his full debut for West Ham United as they travel to face Southampton. Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Davis, Boufal, Gabbiadini, Rodriguez

Subs: Clasie, Gardos, Long, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Taylor, McQueen West Ham United: Randolph, Kouyate, Reid, Fonte, Antonio, Obiang, Noble, Cresswell, Feghouli, Carroll, Snodgrass

Subs: Lanzini, Adrian, Collins, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Quina More to follow.