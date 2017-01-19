Wantaway West Ham United winger Dimitri Payet is reportedly booted out of the players' WhatsApp group.

The 29-year-old is refusing to play for the Hammers as he attempts to force through a return to Ligue 1 side Marseille this month.

According to a club insider on The West Ham Way radio show, Mark Noble and James Collins posted messages in the group informing Payet that he is no longer considered to be part of the team, before group administrator Pedro Obiang deleted the Frenchman from the group.

"The team are all part of a WhatsApp group, and they were all messaging each other to arrange going out for dinner at the start of this week," the insider said. "Then one of the players said 'Actually, thinking about it Dimi, we don't want you to come'. Another player then told him he wasn't invited because none of the players are happy with what he was doing to the club.

"Then the admin came out and told him he wasn't wanted and didn't belong in the group, before deleting him. It was Mark Noble and James Collins who spoke up, then Pedro Obiang who removed him from the group. They basically don't want anything to do with him."

The Hammers have already rejected two bids from Marseille for Payet and have reportedly set a £29m asking price.