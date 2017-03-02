New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic responds to Andy Carroll transfer speculation

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that the club had no intention of selling Andy Carroll to a Chinese Super League club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11:05 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that the club have no intention of selling Andy Carroll amid reports that Chinese Super League clubs were interested.

Last week it was reported that the Hammers were open to offloading the injury-plagued striker, but it was recently claimed that the club rejected a £32m bid before China's transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Bilic has clarified that Carroll, who has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries, is an important member of the team in East London.

"He's one of our best players and we want to keep him. We wouldn't want to sell Andy to China," The Mirror quotes the manager as saying.

Carroll could return to action against Chelsea on Monday night after he took part in training following recovery from a groin injury.

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Read Next:
Benteke 'to consider Palace future'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic responds to Andy Carroll transfer speculation
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
West Ham United 'to offer manager Slaven Bilic a new contract'
 Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll returns to training ahead of Chelsea clash
Benteke 'to consider Palace future'West Ham 'reject Carroll offers from China'Bilic expects Carroll to be fit for Chelsea matchBilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Result: Watford, West Ham share the points
Live Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happenedTeam News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordBilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 