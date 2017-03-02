West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that the club had no intention of selling Andy Carroll to a Chinese Super League club.

Last week it was reported that the Hammers were open to offloading the injury-plagued striker, but it was recently claimed that the club rejected a £32m bid before China's transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Bilic has clarified that Carroll, who has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries, is an important member of the team in East London.

"He's one of our best players and we want to keep him. We wouldn't want to sell Andy to China," The Mirror quotes the manager as saying.

Carroll could return to action against Chelsea on Monday night after he took part in training following recovery from a groin injury.