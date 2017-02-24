Andre Gray in line for England call-up?

New England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly debating whether to hand Burnley striker Andre Gray his first senior call-up.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of Burnley's impressive performance in the Premier League this term, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 19 appearances.

The former Brentford forward has not been without controversy, however, and served a four-match ban for historical homophobic tweets six months ago.

According to the Daily Mail, new England manager Gareth Southgate has been impressed with Gray's performances on the pitch and is pondering whether to call him up for the squad that are due to participate in a friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania next month.

Gray has previously earned six caps for the England C side between 2012 and 2014.