Andre Gray in line for England call-up?

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
New England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly debating whether to hand Burnley striker Andre Gray his first senior call-up.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Burnley striker Andre Gray is reportedly in line for his first call-up to the England national team.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of Burnley's impressive performance in the Premier League this term, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 19 appearances.

The former Brentford forward has not been without controversy, however, and served a four-match ban for historical homophobic tweets six months ago.

According to the Daily Mail, new England manager Gareth Southgate has been impressed with Gray's performances on the pitch and is pondering whether to call him up for the squad that are due to participate in a friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania next month.

Gray has previously earned six caps for the England C side between 2012 and 2014.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate aiming to make England world's best
>
View our homepages for Andre Gray, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Burnley over FA Cup exit to Lincoln City'
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Sean Dyche: 'Away run of games is brilliant for Burnley'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Andre Gray in line for England call-up?
Barton hits out at simulation claimsDyche slams Burnley for poor performanceResult: Lincoln stun Burnley to make modern-day historyLive Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City - as it happenedDyche: 'Burnley are still work in progress'
Michael Keane: "We deserved the point"Courtois: 'Chelsea happy with a point'Result: Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with ChelseaTeam News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyLive Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
> Burnley Homepage
More England News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Andy Carroll injuries affecting England chances'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Andre Gray in line for England call-up?
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate aiming to make England world's best side
Bilic undecided on Carroll inclusionSouthgate visits England rugby campButland provides positive injury updateBrown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'Ferguson joins mourners at Taylor funeral
Lallana named England Player of the YearPulis: 'Livermore capable of England return'Nigeria keen for Lookman to switch allegiancesBolasie: 'England may rue missing out on Zaha'Tributes flood in for Graham Taylor
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 