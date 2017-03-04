Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 24,051
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-2
Crystal Palace
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Zaha (55'), Townsend (84')
Benteke (45')

Sam Allardyce heaps praise on Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce praises the defensive efforts of both Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins following the club's 2-0 away victory over West Bromwich Albion.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has heaped praise on centre-back pairing Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins following the club's crucial 2-0 away victory over West Bromwich Albion.

The Eagles gave their survival hopes an important boost on Saturday afternoon as goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend secured a win on the road, leaving Allardyce to also highlight the impressive defensive contributions made by his central men.

"Both centre-backs were really, really solid," said Allardyce, according to the Croydon Advertiser.

"Mamadou Sakho hasn't played a game for a long time, but after his first two games, I am looking forward to seeing him carry on.

"James Tomkins didn't put a foot wrong again and they helped to provide the platform to win the game."

The victory has seen Palace move three points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games left to play.

