Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-2
Crystal Palace
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Zaha (55'), Townsend (84')
Benteke (45')

Tony Pulis: "We've had an off day"

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says that his side have had "an off day" after they suffer a 2-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 18:27 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has described his side's performance as 'having an off day' after Crystal Palace claimed all three points from their trip to the Hawthorns.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend earned Pulis's former side a 2-0 victory, ending the Baggies' run of four straight Premier League wins at home.

The side remain in a strong position in the table, however, sitting in eighth on 40 points with 11 games of the season left to play.

Speaking afterwards, Pulis offered his congratulations to Sam Allardyce's side but refused to criticise his players given their performances this season to date.

"No excuses today," he told reporters. "We weren't at it right from the start. Congratulations to Palace.

"I'm not going to criticise the players because they have been fantastic this year. We've had an off day and I hope that is all it is.

"Why was it an off day? If I knew I'd be a genius. We've worked hard and trained hard this week. We were tepid right from the very beginning.

"Complacency is the most annoying word in dictionary. It is human nature to switch off a little bit sometimes. People are people - sometimes they have good days, sometimes they have bad days."

Next up for West Brom is a trip to Everton, the side one place above them in the table, next Saturday.

