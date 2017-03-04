Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-2
Crystal Palace
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Zaha (55'), Townsend (84')
Benteke (45')

Result: Crystal Palace see off West Bromwich Albion to edge out of drop zone

© Getty Images
Crystal Palace climb out of the Premier League relegation zone after claiming a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in Saturday's game at the Hawthorns.
Crystal Palace have climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after claiming a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the first half at the Hawthorns, with little of note happening except an off-the-line clearance from Chris Brunt to keep out Christian Benteke's header.

There was also a penalty appeal from Salomon Rondon, who went down in the box under pressure from Yohan Cabaye and Joel Ward, but referee Mike Jones allowed play to continue.

The second half saw Sam Allardyce's charges take the lead in emphatic fashion when, 54 minutes in, Zaha chested down Cabaye's crossfield pass and struck a low, angled effort past Ben Foster.

West Brom remained well in the game until six minutes from time, when Andros Townsend picked up the ball in his own area and ran to the opposition box, before shifting past marker Gareth McAuley in the area and rifling home.

The result sees the Eagles climb to 17th in the table, three points above 18th-placed Middlesbrough, while Tony Pulis's charges remain eighth.

