New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray can continue to improve'

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche backs striker Andre Gray to continue to improve in the North-West rather than entertain a move to another Premier League club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has backed Andre Gray to continue his development at Turf Moor, despite being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker has less than 18 months remaining on his existing contract, but Dyche has suggested that he is not concerned that one of his star players could be swayed by a potential move elsewhere, instead encouraging him to keep on improving in the North-West.

The 45-year-old is quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph as saying: "It works no different to any other player. Simple as that. They keep playing, we want them to perform, and the rest takes care of itself one way or the other down the line somewhere.

"He's still learning, he's still adapting to life in the Premier League. There's a lot of work he needs to continue doing, which he's willing to do, and we enjoy what he's doing for us. That's it really."

Gray has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League this season.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeat
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Andre Gray, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray can continue to improve'
 Robbie Brady and Joey Barton in the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Joey Barton betting case hearing adjourned by Football Association
 Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray
Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeatPaul Clement calls for video technologyResult: Llorente denies Burnley at the deathTeam News: Hendrick returns for Burnley against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happened
Clement gearing up for "crucial period"Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in PL'Gudmundsson, Defour out of Swansea tripMarco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley drawResult: Burnley hold Hull to earn away day reprieve
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 