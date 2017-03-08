Burnley manager Sean Dyche backs striker Andre Gray to continue to improve in the North-West rather than entertain a move to another Premier League club.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has backed Andre Gray to continue his development at Turf Moor, despite being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker has less than 18 months remaining on his existing contract, but Dyche has suggested that he is not concerned that one of his star players could be swayed by a potential move elsewhere, instead encouraging him to keep on improving in the North-West.

The 45-year-old is quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph as saying: "It works no different to any other player. Simple as that. They keep playing, we want them to perform, and the rest takes care of itself one way or the other down the line somewhere.

"He's still learning, he's still adapting to life in the Premier League. There's a lot of work he needs to continue doing, which he's willing to do, and we enjoy what he's doing for us. That's it really."

Gray has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League this season.