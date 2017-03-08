New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland defender Michael Ledger sent out on loan

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Young defender Michael Ledger swaps Sunderland for Viking FK until the end of June, potentially bringing an end to his career at the Stadium of Light.
By , Football League Correspondent
Sunderland have announced the loan departure of young defender Michael Ledger to Norwegian outfit Viking FK until the summer.

The 20-year-old has featured regularly for the Black Cats' Under-23s side this term but has been unable to break into the first-team reckoning under David Moyes.

After spending a short time on trial with Viking, Ledger has now been given the green light to link up with the Scandinavian club until the end of June.

Ledger, an unused sub for Sunderland in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool earlier this year, is due to be out of contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer.

Viking begin their league season with a meeting against Valerenga Fotball on April 3.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
