Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says that making a switch to the Chinese Super League "is not a priority" at this stage of his career.
Marouane Fellaini has suggested that he may be tempted by a move to the Chinese Super League in the future, but for now he is happy to continue proving himself at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has yet to truly settle at Old Trafford since being brought to the club by David Moyes in 2013 and has been on the fringes under Jose Mourinho this season.

Fellaini is grateful to Mourinho for not completely discarding him following a tough first half to the season, culminating in a disastrous performance from the bench against former side Everton in December, and the Belgium international is in no rush to bring an end to his spell with the Red Devils.

"We will see but this is not a priority," he told Sport/Foot Magazine. "But I am honest, if I am going to China, it is finished for me the national team. The first thing I do is call the coach to tell him that I stop.

"[Mourinho] could have killed me, but no, he defended me, he protected me. I will never forget."

Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro claimed last week that he turned down the chance to sign Fellaini in January.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
