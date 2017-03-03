Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was offered to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, according to the team's boss Fabio Cannavaro.

The Belgian international has found himself in and out of the team under Jose Mourinho, although he continues to be used by his manager as they compete in various competitions.

However, Cannavaro has said that the 29-year-old could have become the latest player to move to China had he wanted to add him to his squad during the winter.

The Italian told the Daily Mail: "He was offered to me, but I told his agent that I was looking for a different profile."

Fellaini has scored 12 goals in 116 appearances since United paid Everton £27.5m for his signature in 2013.