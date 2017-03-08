New Transfer Talk header

Robert Lewandowski's agent plays down Manchester United rumours

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after he scores the second goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on October 4, 2015
Robert Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel rubbishes rumours linking the Bayern Munich star to Manchester United.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Robert Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel has seemingly ruled out the possibility of the Bayern Munich star signing for Manchester United this summer.

The Poland international has been linked to the Premier League giants in the past, and this time, according to The Independent, the 28-year-old has been earmarked as a target ahead of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

It is believed that the difficulty of getting a deal over the line for Griezmann has forced United to consider other attacking prospects, including Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.

When asked about United's reported interest in Lewandowski, Barthel told ESPN: "Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?"

The former Borussia Dortmund player, who has scored 19 Bundesliga goals so far this season, penned a new long-term contract at the Allianz Arena just three months ago.

Lewandowski netted his seventh Champions League goal on Wednesday night when he struck from the penalty spot in Bayern's 5-1 win over Arsenal in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Emirates.

The forward also scored in the first leg, helping the German team to a 10-2 aggregate triumph over the Gunners.

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015
