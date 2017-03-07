Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists that refereeing decisions played a part in his side's defeat to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that his side lost so heavily to Bayern Munich because refereeing decisions went against them.

Speaking in the wake of his team's 5-1 home reverse at the hands of the German outfit, the Frenchman alleged that match official Anastasios Sidiropoulos produced a string of errors which cost the Gunners dearly.

"There are difficult aspects in the game that explain that we're out. I feel we produced the game we wanted and we were really unlucky with some of the decisions. It's really hard to understand," Wenger told BT Sport.

"It's definitely a penalty on Theo Walcott, [Robert] Lewandowski is offside and after the red card it was very difficult for us to finish the game. My team has produced a huge effort tonight and played very well.

"Down to 10 men you have to score four goals. It becomes impossible in the head of the players. Lewandowski is offside, it's not a penalty and then on top of that he gives a yellow card and on top of that he gives a red card.

"I'm absolutely revolted and sorry for the people who paid a lot of money to watch this game."

The defeat, Arsenal's heaviest at home since 1998, sees the Gunners bow out of the competition 10-2 on aggregate after losing by the same score in Germany and heaps more pressure on Wenger, who was the subject of a pre-match protest from around 200 disgruntled supporters.