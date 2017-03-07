Around 200 Arsenal fans stage a protest against manager Arsene Wenger outside of the Emirates Stadium.

A group of Arsenal fans have staged a protest against manager Arsene Wenger ahead of the team's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich this evening.

Around 200 disgruntled supporters amassed outside of the Emirates Stadium before kickoff to call for the Frenchman's dismissal.

Some protesters brandished banners bearing slogans such as 'No New Contract' and 'Wenger Out' songs rang out from the crowd, according to social media reports.

Crowd singing We Want Our Arsenal Back - and are now singing We Want Wenger Out - and Where's Our Money Gone pic.twitter.com/2KGrDP93xv — Layth (@laythy29) March 7, 2017

Wenger, who has come under fire following a string of below-par results which have seen the club lose ground on the Premier League's top four, is out of contract this summer and is yet to agree a new deal.

Reports suggest that the French coach, who has been in charge of the Gunners for two decades, is ready to step down from his post at the end of the season.

Arsenal head into the home leg of their last 16 clash with Bayern with a 5-1 deficit to overcome. Follow the game live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.