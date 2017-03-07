Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
After Bayern prevailed 5-1 in the first leg in Germany, Arsenal face an almost impossible task to prolong their interest in this year's competition and avoid yet another second-round exit.
Arsene Wenger is expected to name a strong starting lineup for the game at the Emirates Stadium, while all eyes will be in the involvement of Alexis Sanchez after reports suggested that he stormed out of training last week.
Arsenal can progress with a 4-0 victory but if they concede an away goal, they will be left requiring at least five goals on Tuesday night.
7.04pmWhat do you make of that, Arsenal fans? Wenger has effectively gone full strength, with Sanchez being recalled to the starting lineup alongside Walcott and Aaron Ramsey. David Ospina retains his place in goal after an excellent showing in the first leg and because he's the club's European stopper, while Mesut Ozil is deemed fit enough to earn a place among the substitutes alongside Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud.
7.00pmBAYERN MUNICH SUBSTITUTES: Ulreich, Costa, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches
6.59pmBAYERN MUNICH XI: Neuer, Rafinha, Hummels, Martinez, Alaba, Alonso, Thiago, Ribery, Vidal, Robben, Lewandowski
6.57pmARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Cech, Gibbs, Gabriel, Coquelin, Ozil, Perez, Giroud
6.56pmARSENAL XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Sanchez
6.54pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. Does Sanchez start? What kind of team has Wenger selected? Let's find out...
6.52pmAhead of this game, it has also been reported that Arsenal have been hit with problems on the training pitch, with it being claimed that Alexis Sanchez stormed out and was subsequently confronted by some of his teammates. All of that has been denied by Arsene Wenger but it is widely believed that he has taken that stance to try to focus on more important matters ahead of another important week for the Gunners.
6.50pmThis is usually the stage where I try to hype up the match and the possibility of a highly-competitive game but when one team is already four goals behind, it's pretty difficult. With 90 minutes still to play, Arsenal are still considered live in this tie but they are going to have to produce arguably the greatest performance in the club's history in order to pull off the unthinkable in North London.
