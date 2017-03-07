Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

After Bayern prevailed 5-1 in the first leg in Germany, Arsenal face an almost impossible task to prolong their interest in this year's competition and avoid yet another second-round exit.

Arsene Wenger is expected to name a strong starting lineup for the game at the Emirates Stadium, while all eyes will be in the involvement of Alexis Sanchez after reports suggested that he stormed out of training last week.

Arsenal can progress with a 4-0 victory but if they concede an away goal, they will be left requiring at least five goals on Tuesday night.