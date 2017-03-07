General view of the Emirates

Report: Arsene Wenger tells Arsenal players he will leave in summer

Arsene Wenger has told his players that he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly told his players that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been in charge of the North London outfit for the past 20 years, winning three Premier League titles and six FA Cups, but success has dwindled.

The club have struggled to launch a serious title bid in the past few seasons and they have not been able to get their hands on the coveted league trophy since 2004.

Consistently qualifying for the Champions League is not enough for many Arsenal fans, some of whom have urged Wenger to step down by unfurling banners and signs during matches.

This week, Wenger told reporters that he will not make a decision about his future until the end of the season.

However, Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has claimed that the 67-year-old has already told the Arsenal players that he intends to leave his job.


The Gunners currently sit fifth in the league table, 16 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, and they face a fight to finish in the top four given that seven points separate second from sixth.

Wenger's men will take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie this evening, but they face an almost impossible task of overturning a 5-1 deficit.

PSG manager Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline on December 21, 2012
