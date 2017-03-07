Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Bayern Munich
 

Carlo Ancelotti 'sympathises' with Arsene Wenger

PSG manager Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline on December 21, 2012
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti 'sympathises' with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who continues to face criticism.
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 20:09 UK

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that he 'sympathises' with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who continues to come under criticism from a number of angles.

Wenger's current deal at the Emirates Stadium will expire at the end of the season, and the Frenchman revealed on Monday that he is still yet to make a decision over his future with the Gunners.

A number of Arsenal supporters have turned on their head coach in recent months and Ancelotti, who will take his Bayern team to the Emirates on Tuesday night boasting a 5-1 lead from the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, has admitted that he feels for his fellow manager.

"I think that we have to live our jobs with critics sometimes," Ancelotti told reporters. "Wenger is a manger with a lot of experience and more experience than others and I'm sure he will be able to react, to manage the situation.

"This month is something that can happen to every manager, criticism is normal. I sympathise with him as a manager and a man. I have a good relationship with him and of course a lot of respect because not all the managers would be able to do what he did here in this club."

Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches to drop into fifth position in the table.

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Mertesacker: 'Arsenal not ready for a fight'
