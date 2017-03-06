Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sats that he has still not come to a decision regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he has still not come to a decision regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger's current deal with the Gunners will expire at the end of the season, but it is understood that the Arsenal board have already placed a new two-year contract on the table.

The Frenchman, who continues to come under pressure from his club's own supporters, has claimed that he will make a decision on his future once the 2016-17 campaign is finished.

"I have not come to a decision yet. I will wait a bit and see how the season finishes here," Wenger told reporters. "I have been here or 20 years and think I have built the club up. It is important for me that we are always successful and that is why I have given myself a bit of time."

Wenger, 67, took charge of Arsenal in 1996 and has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, although the last of those came in 2004.

This season, the London side are facing elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 once again, while they face a battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League table.