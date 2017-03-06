New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United want Kevin Strootman

Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
A report claims that Manchester United want to sign Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman at the end of the season.
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be intent on signing at least one new central midfielder this summer as Michael Carrick enters the latter stages of his contract at Old Trafford.

Strootman was linked with the 20-time English champions during Louis van Gaal's time at the club and according to Calciomercato.com, Mourinho is also an admirer of the experienced Netherlands international.

Strootman, who has also previously been linked with Everton, will see his Roma contract expire in June 2018.

This season, the Dutchman has scored three times in 25 Serie A appearances, while he has also netted once in five Europa League matches for his Italian club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Juan Mata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
