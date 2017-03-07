Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Bayern Munich
 

Alexis Sanchez issues battle cry to Arsenal teammates

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez issues a battle cry to his teammates ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Bayern Munich.
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has issued a battle cry to his teammates ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Bayern Munich.

Reports emerged at the weekend claiming that the Chilean international was left out of the Gunners' starting XI to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday because of concerns over his temperament.

On Monday afternoon, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger firmly denied suggestions of a dressing-room dispute, but Sanchez's future at the Emirates continues to be called into question as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the London club.

The 28-year-old has ignored the speculation surrounding his future, however, and instead taken to social media site Instagram in an attempt to boost his teammates ahead of the Bayern clash this week, which Arsenal will enter trailing 5-1 from the first leg in Germany last month.

"The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying," posted Sanchez.

Sanchez, who has been strongly linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, has scored 20 times in 35 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
