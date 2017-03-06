General view of the Emirates

Arsene Wenger denies falling out with Alexis Sanchez

Arsene Wenger is "not aware" of any falling out with star forward Alexis Sanchez, claiming that talk of a dressing room row are wide of the mark.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that suggestions he had a dressing room dispute with forward Alexis Sanchez are "completely false".

Reports emerged at the weekend claiming that the Chilean was left out of the Gunners' starting lineup to face Liverpool because of concerns over his temperament.

This led to further talk of Sanchez being on his way in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly planning to pounce by doubling his current salary, but Wenger is adamant that Arsenal will have the final say over the 28-year-old's future.

"I'm not aware [of a falling out]. Nothing at all," he told reporters. "[The reports] are completely false. But I understand that you have to fill the newspapers and we respect that. And when you don't win the games it is not always down to real stories.

"My relationship with him is honest and normal like with every player. Alexis Sanchez has 15 months on his contract so the decision will depend on Arsenal Football Club, not on anyone else."

Sanchez, currently third in the Premier League scoring charts with 17 goals, is also said to be on the radar of Italian giants Juventus.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
