Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Bayern Munich
 

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil likely to miss Bayern Munich game'

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says that Mesut Ozil is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Bayern Munich.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that Mesut Ozil is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Bayern Munich.

Ozil missed his team's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend with flu, but had been expected to return to the fold in the Champions League.

Wenger, however, has effectively ruled the German international out of the second leg, which Arsenal will enter with a 5-1 deficit from the reverse match at the Allianz Arena last month.

"I don't think Mesut Ozil is ready physically to be in the squad tomorrow. He should be okay for the weekend," Wenger, who continues to face questions over his own future, told reporters.

Ozil has fewer than 18 months on his contract with the Gunners and alongside Alexis Sanchez, the 28-year-old has been tipped to leave the London club at the end of the current season.

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez row
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Still no decision on future'
 Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group F second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany, on November 4, 2015
Preview: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger denies falling out with Alexis Sanchez
Sanchez issues battle cry to teammatesWenger: 'Ozil likely to miss Bayern game'Allegri distances himself from Arsenal jobWenger also planned to drop Mesut Ozil?PSG 'frontrunners to sign Alexis Sanchez'
Sanchez 'dropped after training ground row'Redknapp: 'Spurs must finish above Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Arsenal were not ready for Liverpool'Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?Klavan: 'We produced an important response'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 