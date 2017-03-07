Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says that Mesut Ozil is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Bayern Munich.

Ozil missed his team's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend with flu, but had been expected to return to the fold in the Champions League.

Wenger, however, has effectively ruled the German international out of the second leg, which Arsenal will enter with a 5-1 deficit from the reverse match at the Allianz Arena last month.

"I don't think Mesut Ozil is ready physically to be in the squad tomorrow. He should be okay for the weekend," Wenger, who continues to face questions over his own future, told reporters.

Ozil has fewer than 18 months on his contract with the Gunners and alongside Alexis Sanchez, the 28-year-old has been tipped to leave the London club at the end of the current season.