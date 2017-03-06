Atletico Madrid's Gabi facing surgery on broken fingers

A report claims that Atletico Madrid captain Gabi will undergo surgery this week after fracturing two of his fingers in 'a domestic incident'.
Atletico Madrid captain Gabi will reportedly be forced to undergo surgery this week after fracturing two of his fingers in 'a domestic incident'.

The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes of his team's 3-0 win over Valencia on Sunday with his right hand in strapping, and according to Football Espana, an operation will be required to correct the issue.

The same report claims that 'a domestic incident' was the cause of the injury, although there have been no further details of what exactly took place.

As a result, Gabi is expected to miss Atletico's La Liga trip to Granada this weekend.

The experienced midfielder is suspended for his team's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen on March 15, meanwhile, but should return to the fold at home to Sevilla on March 19.

