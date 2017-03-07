General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger to wait until end of the season before deciding Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims that he will not make a decision about his future until the end of the season.
Arsene Wenger has claimed that he will not make a decision about his Arsenal future until he assesses his team's campaign when the season comes to an end.

The Frenchman's current contract expires in the summer, and questions have been raised over his long-term future, with many fans wanting him to end his 20-year spell in charge.

The Gunners, who have not won the Premier League title since 2004, have struggled to challenge for the English crown over the years, but they have consistently qualified for the Champions League.

Ahead of Arsenal's European clash against Bayern, who lead the last-16 tie 5-1, Wenger revealed that he is delaying a decision about his future after initially suggesting that he will make the call in March or April.

"I haven't come to a decision yet," The Telegraph quotes Wenger as saying. "I'll wait a bit and see how the season finishes here. I've been here 20 years and think I've built the club up. It's important for me that we're always successful and that's why I've given myself a bit of time."

The Gunners dropped to fifth in the table after losing 3-1 to Liverpool last Saturday.

