Manchester United prioritise Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe over Antoine Griezmann?

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015
Manchester United reportedly place Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe at the top of their wishlist after encountering problems with their Antoine Griezmann pursuit.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski as their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann goes cold.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a big-money swoop for Griezmann this summer, but it is believed that a deal could be too difficult to get over the line.

According to The Independent, United have dropped the France international down in their list of priorities due to the rigmarole that would come with trying to seal his signature as the terms of his contract and Atletico's unwillingness to sell are proving to be a problem.

The report adds that one of United's new targets is 18-year-old Mbappe, who is in scintillating form at Monaco having scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, while Lewandowski is also being looked at.

It could prove difficult to prise the Poland international away from Bayern as he only signed a new contract in December.

