Fernandinho is to be offered a new 12-month rolling contract by Manchester City at the end of the season, according to a report.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to offer midfielder Fernandinho a new-and-improved contract at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has impressed under the Catalan this term, featuring 29 times in all for the Citizens despite being sent off three times.

Fernandinho will enter the final 12 months of his current deal in the summer, but The Sun claims that City will look to extend that by at least another year with a rolling contract.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "They are looking at sorting it this summer. He's had discipline issues, but Pep still has his back.

"The boss thinks Fern can be another Brazilian like Cafu or Dani Alves and perform at a high level into his late 30s."

Fernandinho, who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, is currently understood to be on £100,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium.