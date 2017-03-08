New Transfer Talk header

Maximilian Philipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'

Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp says that better football is played in the Bundesliga rather than the Premier League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Midfielder Maximilian Philipp has suggested that he would be happy to spend his career at Freiburg, despite reported interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

After scoring 16 times in 73 league appearances, Philipp has been linked with a lucrative move away from the Bundesliga, but he has claimed that Germany's top flight is currently a better-quality division than the Premier League.

The 23-year-old told Bild: "Naturally every player – including me – has the dream to play in the Champions League one day.

"England was always my goal. I loved the football and the fans, but I think now the Bundesliga has overtaken the Premier League technically, and I can also imagine staying in Freiburg forever."

Philipp is a former Germany Under-21 international, but he is yet to represent the senior side.

