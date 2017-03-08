Unai Emery admits that Paris Saint-Germain "lost everything in the closing minutes" as they fell to a 6-1 defeat at Barcelona in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has criticised his side for collapsing to a 6-1 defeat in their Champions League last-16 second leg at Barcelona, admitting that they "lost everything in the closing minutes".

The Ligue 1 champions were all but certain of heading into the quarter-finals after an emphatic 4-0 lead from the first leg, and even though they were put under major pressure by the Blaugrana at the Camp Nou, they still boasted a 5-3 lead on aggregate entering the final two minutes of the clash.

However, the hosts stunned their opponents, and with them the entire footballing world, when a Neymar brace and a 95th-minute Sergi Roberto strike sent Barca marching into the final eight in spectacular fashion, making history in the process.

Emery told reporters: "When we analyse it, it is true that we have missed a major opportunity. The first half was our fault and we didn't manage to press or do things with the ball. We defended very deep and they had more chances to score. We made mistakes for the two first-half goals.

"We were calmer in the second half and better positioned. We improved and had a chance for 3-2. The refereeing decisions went against us and we lost everything in the closing minutes. Barcelona are capable of doing that. It was all or nothing for them in the final minutes. There's no explanation for what happened."

No team had even relinquished a four-goal first-leg lead in the Champions League prior to Wednesday night.