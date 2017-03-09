New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona scout Chelsea trio?

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona's sporting director reportedly watches Chelsea trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic in action.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 14:49 UK

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez was reportedly in an attendance for Chelsea's 2-1 triumph over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

According to Marca, Fernandez and his chief scout watched the Premier League leaders in action as they prepare for a big spending spree this summer, with additions in defence and midfield a key priority.

The Spanish publication claims that defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as well as substitute Nemanja Matic, were of "particular attention" to Fernandez during the game.

Fernandez then went on to see Arsenal get hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League the following night, when the movements of right-back Hector Bellerin were thought to be on his radar.

Barcelona, who currently lead the way in La Liga by one point, will also be in the market for a new manager this summer after Luis Enrique announced his intention to step down.

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final football match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 6, 2015
Read Next:
Barca boss Enrique hails "victory of faith"
>
View our homepages for Robert Fernandez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Nemanja Matic, Luis Enrique, Hector Bellerin, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal offer Mesut Ozil £280,000 a week?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during the game with Southampton on December 26, 2015
Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick gives Arsene Wenger vote of confidence
Barcelona scout Chelsea trio?Wenger: 'I want Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay'Wenger hints at Arsenal "disagreements"Wenger unconcerned about "image"Wenger: 'I will consider fan opinion'
Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juve demands'Mats Hummels has "no pity" for ArsenalArsenal charged by UEFA for fan beahviourPhilipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'Walcott: 'We need to take pressure off Wenger'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard "fully committed" to Chelsea
 Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Barcelona scout Chelsea trio?
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte 'to sign new Chelsea deal in matter of days'
David Luiz 'dreams' of Benfica returnCosta opens up on training-ground rowReport: Atalanta want £34m for Franck KessieAntonio Conte on Barcelona shortlist?Chelsea 'to offer Nemanja Matic new deal'
Real Madrid 'weighing up Hazard swoop'Conte: 'We must keep feet on the ground'Gary Cahill: 'Title race is not over'Sanchez 'not allowed to join PL rival'Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Barcelona News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain - as it happened
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona complete remarkable turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain
 Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Barcelona scout Chelsea trio?
Pique predicts Barcelona baby boomBarca boss Enrique hails "victory of faith"Rakitic: 'Barcelona achieved the impossible'Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juve demands'Team News: Luis Enrique opts against all-out attack
Antonio Conte on Barcelona shortlist?Xavi urges Barca to sign Marco VerrattiPreview: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-GermainSuarez: 'Nothing is impossible in football'Enrique: 'We can turn around PSG tie'
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 