Paris Saint-Germain

Serge Aurier's brother 'arrested for robbery'

The brother of Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier is reportedly arrested in France for stealing from a prostitute.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 17:41 UK

The brother of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier has reportedly been arrested for robbing from a prostitute.

Christopher Aurier, who plays for Belgian fifth-tier outfit Rebecq, was allegedly taken into custody after a 20-year-old sex worker claimed that he and another man had stolen her credit card and phone in Lille last December.

According to The Sun, the two men are accused of arranging to meet the prostitute at her flat and, upon arrival, threatened her with a fake gun before teargassing her when she refused to give them cash.

DNA testing on a gas canister and a hat left behind at the scene is thought to have led police to Aurier, who spent Tuesday night in custody at a police station.

Serge, meanwhile, received a two-month jail sentence for assault last year and has also found himself in trouble for directing homophobic slurs at Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
