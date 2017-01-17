Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier insists that he is happy at the club amid speculation that Barcelona are interested in signing him.

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has worked his way back into the reckoning at the Parc des Princes following a number of controversial incidents in 2016, making 11 Ligue 1 appearances under Unai Emery.

Aurier's form has seen him linked with Barca, who have chopped and changed between Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto at right-back in recent months, but the defender insists that he is happy at PSG.

"Honestly, I do not pay much attention to that. I am a faithful person and I do not forget it when people are there for me when I need them. PSG have always been there for me," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I am calm and not thinking about [the future]. I am very good with PSG right now and everything is going well for me. The club has a lot of confidence in me. The coach believes in me and my teammates do too. I feel good and I do not see why I would think to leave PSG."

Aurier is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.