The Football Association has handed a five-match suspension to Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings after he was found guilty of stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

During Bournemouth's Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Mings was shown to have stamped on the striker's head as he attempted to return to his position in the centre of defence.

Moments later, Ibrahimovic elbowed the defender in retaliation and was subsequently given a three-match ban on Tuesday, but the FA has deemed Mings's offence worse than that of the United player.

Bournemouth appealed the FA's intention to hand a more severe ban to the 23-year-old but it was thrown out by the governing body, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that Mings would miss the club's next five fixtures.

Mings is not scheduled to return until April 15 after being sidelined for games against West Ham United, Swansea City, Southampton, Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.