Bournemouth team header

Bournemouth

Tyrone Mings handed five-match suspension

AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings receives a five-game ban from the Football Association after stamping on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 17:05 UK

The Football Association has handed a five-match suspension to Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings after he was found guilty of stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

During Bournemouth's Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Mings was shown to have stamped on the striker's head as he attempted to return to his position in the centre of defence.

Moments later, Ibrahimovic elbowed the defender in retaliation and was subsequently given a three-match ban on Tuesday, but the FA has deemed Mings's offence worse than that of the United player.

Bournemouth appealed the FA's intention to hand a more severe ban to the 23-year-old but it was thrown out by the governing body, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that Mings would miss the club's next five fixtures.

Mings is not scheduled to return until April 15 after being sidelined for games against West Ham United, Swansea City, Southampton, Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic, Mings charged by FA
>
View our homepages for Tyrone Mings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Tyrone Mings handed five-match suspension
 Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Bournemouth to appeal violent conduct charge against Tyrone Mings
 Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?
Ibrahimovic, Mings charged by FAIbrahimovic, Mings 'facing lengthy bans'Gallagher expects Ibrahimovic banTindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'
Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspensionIbrahimovic denies intentional elbowResult: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at United
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 