Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Millwall
Eriksen (31'), Heung-min (41')
LIVE

Wallace (43')

Team News: Four changes for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Millwall FA Cup tie

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to his starting XI as they host Millwall in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 13:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to his starting XI as they host Millwall in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Cup goalkeeper Michel Vorm takes over from Hugo Lloris in between the sticks, while Kieran Trippier is handed a rare start in one of the full-back berths in place of the rested Kyle Walker.

Heung-min Son and Harry Winks are also brought into midfield, with Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen dropping out at White Hart Lane.

There are two changes from Lions boss Neil Harris from the 2-1 win over MK Dons last time out, as Steve Morison and Jed Wallace come in for Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane
Subs: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

Millwall: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O'Brien, Cooper
Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma

Follow all the action from North London with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
