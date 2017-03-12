Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to his starting XI as they host Millwall in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to his starting XI as they host Millwall in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Cup goalkeeper Michel Vorm takes over from Hugo Lloris in between the sticks, while Kieran Trippier is handed a rare start in one of the full-back berths in place of the rested Kyle Walker.

Heung-min Son and Harry Winks are also brought into midfield, with Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen dropping out at White Hart Lane.

There are two changes from Lions boss Neil Harris from the 2-1 win over MK Dons last time out, as Steve Morison and Jed Wallace come in for Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane

Subs: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

Millwall: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O'Brien, Cooper

Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma

Follow all the action from North London with Sports Mole's live text commentary.