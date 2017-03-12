Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

Burnley head into the contest knowing that their first away win of the season would take them into the top half of the table.

Victory would not be enough to see them move above either Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur, but they can move as many as five points clear of fifth-place Arsenal.

Due to the their rival's involvement in the FA Cup this weekend, Liverpool have the opportunity to boost their Champions League hopes with three points at Anfield.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Burnley .

7 min Wow! Burnley take the lead at Anfield and it's a beautiful goal. Lowton produces an outstanding low pass from the right-back position, just inside the Liverpool half, and the ball evades everyone and Barnes connects at the back post from around 10 yards. It's his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

7 min GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Burnley (Barnes)

5 min SHOT! Surprisingly, the first effort of the contest comes from Burnley, with Boyd sending a half-volley over the crossbar from around 20 yards. Good effort.

4 min Liverpool are already on the front foot and you can sense that their supporters are expecting a few goals this afternoon. We are still to see a shot from the Merseyside giants but they are having plenty of possession inside the Burnley half.

1 min Burnley get us underway.

3.57pm Here comes the two sides to a warm reception from both sets of fans. The full-time whistle has just gone at White Hart Lane, where Spurs ran out 6-0 winners to move into the FA Cup semi-finals. You can catch the on-the-whistle report by clicking here

3.52pm PREDICTION! This game is all about the opening 30 minutes. If Burnley can avoid conceding an early goal, they have a chance but should Liverpool score, we feel it may be a long 90 minutes for the visitors. We are going for a 3-0 win for the home side.

3.49pm Andre Gray is the man to watch in the Burnley starting lineup. He has got nine goals in all competitions this season, including a double last week which was a rarity on the road. He usually saves his goals for Turf Moor but his manager will be encouraged that he was able to score twice, even if they came in a defeat.

3.46pm Talking of forwards who are in need of a goal, Origi has only scored once in his last 15 appearances for Liverpool. Many of those outings would have come from the bench but he is still short of confidence in the final third. Earlier in the season, he scored in five consecutive matches so the ability is there. He just needs to get back on the scoresheet and a few may follow.

3.42pm There's been another goal in the game at White Hart Lane and after 10 starts and 20 substitute appearances, Vincent Janssen has his first goal from open play for Spurs! What a moment for him. It could be a big moment for Spurs too, given that Harry Kane faces weeks on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury.

3.37pm The most recent fixture between the two sides took place on the second weekend of the season and it saw Burnley record their first victory of the campaign. Two first-half goals earned them a 2-0 success and it set the tone for the rest of their games in the North-West. The match had initially been scheduled to take place at Anfield but the Premier League granted Liverpool permission to switch the game due to the near completion of their new stand.

3.33pm LATEST! Spurs are home and hosed against Millwall. They now lead 4-0. If you want to see if they can add to their tally before the full-time whistle, Spurs are home and hosed against Millwall. They now lead 4-0. If you want to see if they can add to their tally before the full-time whistle, click here . They are looking pretty ruthless.

3.30pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 116th time in which these two sides have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Liverpool claiming 51 victories in comparison to the 37 wins for Burnley. I know what you are thinking - we didn't realise it had been such a popular fixture either! There have been just the six matches since the new Millennium though, with Liverpool claiming four triumphs and Burnley winning twice at Turf Moor. Burnley haven't won at Anfield since 1974!

3.25pm Burnley are able to recall Tom Heaton, who missed the 3-2 defeat to Swansea City last weekend. Robbie Brady and Sam Vokes also drop down to the bench, with Scott Arfield and Ashley Barnes coming into the side. Jon Flanagan also misses out due to being ineligible to face his parent club.

3.21pm The answer to that Firmino question is that he has been ruled out. It's a blow for Liverpool after the Brazilian scored for the Reds against Arsenal last weekend. It means that Divock Origi is given a chance from the start, and that's the only change from last weekend. As well as Firmino, Dejan Lovren has also been ruled out, meaning that there's a rare sighting of Joe Gomez on the bench.

3.17pm BURNLEY SUBSTITUTES: Robinson, Darikwa, Tarkowski, Agyei, Westwood, Brady, Vokes

3.16pm BURNLEY XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield, Boyd, Barnes, Gray

3.15pm LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn

3.14pm LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi

3.12pm Anyway, let's crack on with the team news from the North-West. Roberto Firmino was a fitness doubt for Liverpool but has he made the squad?

3.11pm LATEST! We are currently covering the FA Cup quarter-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall. Spurs have established a 2-0 advantage but there is still 40 minutes to play at White Hart Lane. Follow the action by We are currently covering the FA Cup quarter-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall. Spurs have established a 2-0 advantage but there is still 40 minutes to play at White Hart Lane. Follow the action by clicking here

3.08pm As for Burnley, they are only a few points away from effectively sealing their top-flight status for another 12 months but the fact that they haven't won on the road is something which will annoy Sean Dyche . The Clarets have been phenomenal at Turf Moor but to take the next step, they need to find a way to claim success on their travels. They are the big underdogs to do so this afternoon but Dyche will see it as a game where they have very little to lose and should they be able to frustrate their hosts during the early stages, then who knows.

3.04pm This weekend has mainly been about the FA Cup but there have also been Premier League fixtures taking place and this afternoon's clash at Anfield is one that Liverpool arguably have to take advantage of if they want to remain on top on the battle for fourth place. Of course, there is more than two months left in the season but a home game against a team who are yet to win away this season is one that the Merseyside giants surely have to prevail form.