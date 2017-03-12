Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
6-0
Millwall
Eriksen (31'), Heung-min (41', 54', 91'), Alli (72'), Janssen (79')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wallace (43'), Craig (57')

Result: Son Heung-min scores treble in Millwall thrashing as Tottenham Hotspur advance

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur cruise through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a dominant 6-0 win over third-tier Millwall at White Hart Lane.
Son Heung-min registered a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in their 6-0 drubbing of Millwall as they made it through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the 20th time.

The Lilywhites made light work of their third-tier opponents, scoring twice in the first half and adding a further three after the break, to book a place in the last four of the competition for the first time since 2012.

Son registered three times and both Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen also found the net, but it was Vincent Janssen's first goal from open play for Spurs - in what was his 30th appearance - that raised the biggest cheer of the afternoon.

There was a blemish on the result for Mauricio Pochettino, however, as Harry Kane picked up an injury early on and could now be facing a spell on the sidelines once he undergoes a scan on Monday.

The hosts took control from the off, bombarding their opponents' goal with five shots on target in the opening eight minutes of the match.

Harry Winks, one of four players to come into the side from last time out, was twice denied by stand-in stopper Tom King, while Son also saw his attempt from an angle kept out.

Spurs were dealt that big blow during a frenetic start to the match, though, as leading scorer Kane landed awkwardly after firing a shot on goal, leaving him with little choice but to hobble off the pitch.

Son was particularly enjoying himself, weaving through a sea of Millwall bodies and being denied only by King's trailing leg at the end of the positive run.

Tottenham felt that they should have had a penalty 25 minutes in when Alli was dragged down by Tony Craig, but referee Martin Atkinson waved play on and just moments later the Lions were up the other end and coming close through a Steve Morrison drive.

The breakthrough did arrive just after the half-hour mark, though, as Eriksen - Kane's replacement, despite Janssen being on the bench - swept home from 15 yards out when given a small sight of goal.

Tottenham were not willing to take their foot off the gas, looking to continue their impressive run of 18 games without defeat here since last May, and they nearly bagged a second when Victor Wanyama leapt highest but picked out the crossbar with his header.

Millwall's hopes of pulling off a fourth Premier League scalp in succession were as good as ended after Son cut inside from the right and sent a second of the afternoon flying past King - his fourth goal in the same number of FA Cup outings this term, which would only improve before the game was over.

Any lingering expectations the League One side had of dragging themselves back into the tie were put to an end by Son 10 minutes into the second half, as he volleyed past King after getting on the end of a pass over the top from deep by Kieran Trippier.

Eriksen, now involved in 23 goals this season for Spurs, forced an overworked King into a save moments beforehand, while Alli had a second penalty shout rejected after again going to ground as the one-sided feel to the match continued.

The fourth goal was not too far behind, tapped in at the back post by Alli following a well-worked move that culminated in Eriksen picking out his teammate unmarked at the back post.

Arguably the most celebrated goal of the lot came 10 minutes from time, as substitute Janssen tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a fine finish to get off the mark from open play in a Spurs shirt.

Janssen should have added a second in the remaining time, only to pick out King with his header from just a few yards out, but there was to be no stopping Son at the death as his volley crept through the grasp of the Lions' hapless keeper for number six.

Harry Kane applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
