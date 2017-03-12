Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
6-0
Millwall
Eriksen (31'), Heung-min (41', 54', 91'), Alli (72'), Janssen (79')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wallace (43'), Craig (57')

Harry Kane limps off pitch in FA Cup tie against Millwall

Harry Kane applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Harry Kane could be set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off less than 10 minutes into Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup tie against Millwall.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 15:38 UK

Harry Kane has limped off the pitch less than 10 minutes into Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup tie against Millwall on Sunday.

The Spurs forward collected the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box and was caught by Lions defender Jake Cooper after delivering a cross.

Kane's right foot appeared to twist underneath Cooper's trailing leg and he was quickly treated on the pitch by Spurs' medical staff.

After treatment, the England international attempted to continue but to no avail as he was replaced by Christian Eriksen, although he did manage to walk off the pitch and down the tunnel unaided.

Aside from providing Mauricio Pochettino with a selection headache, the 23-year-old could also be a doubt for England's forthcoming internationals with Germany and Lithuania.

Kane, who has scored 24 goals in 28 appearances for Tottenham this season, missed just under two months of the season with an ankle ligament injury suffered in the 1-0 victory over Sunderland in September.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
