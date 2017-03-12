Harry Kane could be set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off less than 10 minutes into Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup tie against Millwall.

The Spurs forward collected the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box and was caught by Lions defender Jake Cooper after delivering a cross.

Kane's right foot appeared to twist underneath Cooper's trailing leg and he was quickly treated on the pitch by Spurs' medical staff.

After treatment, the England international attempted to continue but to no avail as he was replaced by Christian Eriksen, although he did manage to walk off the pitch and down the tunnel unaided.

Aside from providing Mauricio Pochettino with a selection headache, the 23-year-old could also be a doubt for England's forthcoming internationals with Germany and Lithuania.

Kane, who has scored 24 goals in 28 appearances for Tottenham this season, missed just under two months of the season with an ankle ligament injury suffered in the 1-0 victory over Sunderland in September.