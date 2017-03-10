Mauricio Pochettino still unsure of Erik Lamela return date

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is unwilling to provide a return date for Erik Lamela, who has been absent for the past five months with a hip injury.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Erik Lamela may not return to action for Tottenham Hotspur this season due to his ongoing hip injury.

The £30m club-record signing has been absent for the Lilywhites since picking up the problem in their EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Liverpool in October.

Pochettino has constantly refused to offer a potential return date, leading to suggestions that the Argentina international - who returned to his homeland for a family matter recently - is perhaps unsettled in North London.

Questioned once more about a possible return to action for Lamela in the coming weeks, the former Espanyol boss told reporters: "I don't want to lie to you and give some information that after you use, you are right to use.

"I can't say one week, two weeks, three weeks, one month or maybe next season. I don't know. My position is too difficult because we are assessing him every day, how he is in the morning, we prepare a plan.

"Sometimes he is involved from the beginning in the warm-up with the team, sometimes he feels pain and we change the plan. Now it is day by day, we will see. We hope he can be available again as soon as possible. That is our idea but we can't give any more information."

Lamela, who joined Spurs from Roma for a fee of £30m in 2013, has made a total of 14 appearances for Spurs this season in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mauricio Pochettino on PSG shortlist?
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Lamela, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane picks up Premier League Player of the Month accolade for February
 Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino still unsure of Erik Lamela return date
 Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Gary Cahill pays tribute to Harry Kane
Mauricio Pochettino on PSG shortlist?Harry Kane: 'I have changed my diet'Bale asks Real Madrid to buy Alli?Harry Kane: 'Millwall made me a man'Ben Davies pens new Spurs contract
Philipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'Spurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?Redknapp: 'Spurs must finish above Arsenal'Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'Pochettino not giving up on title race
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 