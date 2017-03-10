Harry Kane: 'I have changed my diet'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that a change in diet has led to his impressive run of form since the turn of the year.

Kane has netted 11 goals in nine Premier League fixtures during 2017, while he also scored a hat-trick during the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Fulham.

On Friday, it was revealed that Kane had been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month award for February, and the England international has revealed two things which he says have helped him score over a dozen goals in all competitions this year.

The 23-year-old told Spurs TV: "My diet has changed since January, I have a new chef I have been working with to help me get a bit leaner and quicker and that seems to be working.

"My teammates are creating so many chances, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, so I give all my thanks to my teammates."

Kane will hope to add to his recent tally when Spurs face Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.