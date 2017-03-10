General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane picks up Premier League Player of the Month accolade for February

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wins the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February.

Since returning from an ankle ligament injury earlier in the season, the 23-year-old has been in scintillating form for the North London side, and he has been rewarded for scoring four league goals last month.

The striker netted the only goal of the game as Spurs recorded a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, before he ended the month with a first-half hat-trick and an assist in the 4-0 victory over Stoke City.

Since the turn of the year, Kane has managed to score 11 goals in nine outings in England's top flight.

However, his side remain in second place in the standings, still 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Ben Davies of Spurs shoots towards goal during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Offs Round Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and AEL Limassol FC on August 28, 2014
Read Next:
Ben Davies pens new Spurs contract
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Gary Cahill pays tribute to Harry Kane
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'I have changed my diet'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane picks up Premier League Player of the Month accolade for February
Bale asks Real Madrid to buy Alli?Harry Kane: 'Millwall made me a man'Ben Davies pens new Spurs contractPhilipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'Spurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?
Redknapp: 'Spurs must finish above Arsenal'Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'Pochettino not giving up on title raceKoeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'Dele Alli: 'We dominated the game'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 