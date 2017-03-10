Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wins the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February.

Since returning from an ankle ligament injury earlier in the season, the 23-year-old has been in scintillating form for the North London side, and he has been rewarded for scoring four league goals last month.

The striker netted the only goal of the game as Spurs recorded a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, before he ended the month with a first-half hat-trick and an assist in the 4-0 victory over Stoke City.

Since the turn of the year, Kane has managed to score 11 goals in nine outings in England's top flight.

However, his side remain in second place in the standings, still 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.