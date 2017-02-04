Feb 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-0
Middlesbrough
Kane (58' pen.)
FT(HT: 0-0)

de Roon (38')

Result: Harry Kane fires Tottenham Hotspur past Middlesbrough

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Harry Kane scores the only goal of the game as Tottenham Hotspur beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to nine points.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have closed the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea back to nine points courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane this evening.

Harry Kane took his tally for the season to 14 with a second-half penalty as Spurs bounced back from their goalless draw against Sunderland on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions.

Boro went into the match having seen the gap to the relegation zone cut to just one point courtesy of results earlier in the day, but the visitors were the first to threaten when top scorer Alvaro Negredo climbed highest in the area to nod Adama Traore's cross over the bar.

Spurs soon gained control of the game, though, and put Boro under heavy pressure for the rest of the half as they looked to capitalise on defeats for Arsenal and Liverpool earlier in the day.

Son Heung-min, who opened the scoring after just seven minutes in the reverse fixture, almost broke the deadlock early on again when he was played through on goal by Dele Alli, but Victor Valdes denied the South Korean with a smart stop.

Alli had a chance of his own shortly afterwards as Spurs pushed for an early breakthrough, but he could only find the side-netting having been picked out by a defence-splitting pass from Christian Eriksen.

Boro managed to stem the flow of chances a little as the half wore on, but Spurs continued to dominate possession and came within the width of the post of scoring in the 25th minute when Toby Alderweireld's header clipped the outside of the upright.

Kane was the next to come close for the home side when he was picked out by Son's cross from the left flank, but he couldn't keep his header down having peeled away from his marker.

The England international did have the ball in the back of the net with just three minutes remaining of the half when he fired another Son cross into the roof of the net, but his celebrations were correctly cut short by the linesman's flag.

Boro managed to hold out until half time, but Spurs were quickly back on the attack upon the restart and Valdes was called into action again six minutes into the second half when he got down well to deny an effort from Eriksen.

The breakthrough did finally arrive shortly before the hour mark when Son was brought down by Bernardo Espinosa inside the area, and Kane made no mistake from the resulting penalty as he tucked the spot kick into the bottom corner.

Having toiled for one goal, a second almost arrived immediately afterwards when Eriksen found space inside the area and let fly, but Valdes was equal to it and Alli was unable to reach the rebound.

Tottenham's lead forced Boro to come out of their shells a little, which in turn left them more prone to the counter-attack and a quick break almost provided a second goal for Spurs with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Son's strike slammed into the side-netting.

Boro began to apply some pressure towards the closing stages of the match, and they almost levelled things up in spectacular fashion when Negredo's acrobatic bicycle kick flashed narrowly past the far post.

Boro's best chance arrived in the second minute of stoppage time, though, as Patrick Bamford and Negredo combined to set up Marten de Roon, only for the Dutch midfielder to drag a first-time volley wide of the target when he should have done better.

Spurs were able to hold out for all three points as their winning streak at home extends to 10 games in all competitions, including seven on the bounce in the Premier League for the first time since December 2006.

Crucially, Mauricio Pochettino's side now sit three points clear of Arsenal and four above both Liverpool and Manchester City, the latter of whom will have the chance to close that gap back to one tomorrow.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are just one point clear of danger and two off the bottom of the table following a seven-match winless streak, while they have now failed to win any of their last 11 Premier League away games.

Spurs are next in action when they face Liverpool at Anfield in a week, while Boro also take on Merseyside opposition when they host Everton at the Riverside Stadium.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Read Next:
Spurs trio to miss FA Cup clash
>
View our homepages for Alvaro Negredo, Adama Traore, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Victor Valdes, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane, Bernardo Espinosa, Patrick Bamford, Marten de Roon, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Harry Kane fires Tottenham Hotspur past Middlesbrough
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Harry Kane "delighted" with Tottenham Hotspur win over Middlesbrough
Team News: Hugo Lloris back for SpursPochettino: 'Spurs must be ready to pounce'Pochettino: Alli "very happy" at SpursRose to see specialist about knee injurySherwood: 'Alli similar to Lampard'
Kane: 'Rodwell should have gone'Spurs turned down loan bid for JanssenPochettino slams 'two missed points'Result: Spurs held by Sunderland at Stadium of LightTeam News: Son in for Spurs, Lloris out ill
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Harry Kane fires Tottenham Hotspur past Middlesbrough
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Harry Kane "delighted" with Tottenham Hotspur win over Middlesbrough
Karanka "confident" of avoiding dropTeam News: Hugo Lloris back for SpursBamford reveals spat with Sean DycheBoro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls moveKaranka: 'I never considered leaving'
Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signingMiddlesbrough confirm Guedioura arrivalAitor Karanka: 'Draw a fair result'Result: Middlesbrough hold Baggies to drawBoro 'beat Hull to Guedioura signing'
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand