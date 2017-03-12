Millwall manager Neil Harris believes that his side's underdog status in their FA Cup quarter-final tie at Tottenham Hotspur will suit them nicely.

Neil Harris has admitted that Millwall will revel in being the underdogs in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lions, who are unbeaten in 17 matches, have beaten the likes of Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester City on their way to the last eight of the competition.

"We've got a great bunch of players and they get on really well on and off the pitch. There is a real spirit amongst the group, pretty much what you would expect from a Millwall side," Harris told Sky Sports News.

"We'll certainly take that spirit and togetherness into the weekend when there will be difficult moments in the game for us. As a club, we've had our backs to the wall sometimes and we've always come out fighting.

"Being the underdog is certainly suited to us on Sunday and who knows - that's the beauty of the FA Cup, who knows what could be achieved? We've had tough ties in rounds gone by and we've earned the right to go up against one of the best teams in the country at the moment. We're really looking forward to it."

Millwall reached the final of the FA Cup in 2004 and also got to the semi-finals in 2013.