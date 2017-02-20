Crowd generic

Millwall

Steve Kavanagh: 'We want Neil Harris at Millwall for the long term'

Neil Harris during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 28, 2013
© Getty Images
Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh is confident that highly-rated manager Neil Harris will commit his long-term future to The Den.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 16:47 UK

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has expressed his desire to see Neil Harris remain at The Den for the long haul.

Harris inspired his side to a 1-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Leicester in the FA Cup on Saturday to set up a quarter-final clash with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

The Lions are also well placed to secure a playoff spot in League One this season and Kavanagh has hinted that Harris could be rewarded with a new lengthy contract.

He told Sky Sports News: "The chairman (John Berylson) absolutely adores Neil. He loves what Neil's doing and loves the team he has created around him. The chairman and I want Neil to be here for the long term. I think Neil wants to be here for the long term as well, but I can't speak for him.

"I am confident in the team we have and I am confident Neil wants to be a part of that. At the right moment, we'll make sure Neil is looked after.

"Neil knows he is developing and growing here. When, let's say, some young players aren't signing [new contracts] because they think maybe the grass is greener elsewhere and they are better than this level now - Neil understands that when you're in a good place and you're happy as a person, you do your best.

"It's obviously a conversation that we need to sit down and have, but it's not top of the priorities. Neil understands he is in the right environment to express himself and go on to become a great manager."

Millwall could rise to fifth if they stretch their unbeaten run to 14 matches with a home win over relegation-threatened Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Ian Holloway of Millwall looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2014
Read Next:
Millwall sack Ian Holloway
>
View our homepages for Neil Harris, Steve Kavanagh, John Berylson, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
 A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Metropolitan Police confirms three arrests after Millwall pitch invasion
Millwall CEO wants Harris long-term stayHarris: 'Millwall inspired by Lincoln'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happenedRanieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'
Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHarris praises Millwall after FA Cup winResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host WatfordLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happened
> Millwall Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd33198659352465
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe32179658332560
3Bolton WanderersBolton31177744251958
4Fleetwood Town331610747321558
5Bradford CityBradford331216542311152
6Southend UnitedSouthend32131184739850
7Millwall3114894740750
8Rochdale31146114440448
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough32138114541447
10Bristol Rovers331210115052-246
11Walsall33111394143-246
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd30127113733443
13Charlton AthleticCharlton3191574033742
14Northampton TownNorthampton33117155054-440
15AFC Wimbledon31912104141039
16MK Dons32109134040039
17Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury33108153445-1138
18Gillingham32811134050-1035
19Oldham AthleticOldham33811142133-1235
20Bury3397175061-1134
21Port Vale31810133349-1634
22Swindon TownSwindon3379172947-1830
23Chesterfield3276193152-2127
24Coventry CityCoventry32510172849-2125
> Full Version