Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has expressed his desire to see Neil Harris remain at The Den for the long haul.

Harris inspired his side to a 1-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Leicester in the FA Cup on Saturday to set up a quarter-final clash with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

The Lions are also well placed to secure a playoff spot in League One this season and Kavanagh has hinted that Harris could be rewarded with a new lengthy contract.

He told Sky Sports News: "The chairman (John Berylson) absolutely adores Neil. He loves what Neil's doing and loves the team he has created around him. The chairman and I want Neil to be here for the long term. I think Neil wants to be here for the long term as well, but I can't speak for him.

"I am confident in the team we have and I am confident Neil wants to be a part of that. At the right moment, we'll make sure Neil is looked after.

"Neil knows he is developing and growing here. When, let's say, some young players aren't signing [new contracts] because they think maybe the grass is greener elsewhere and they are better than this level now - Neil understands that when you're in a good place and you're happy as a person, you do your best.

"It's obviously a conversation that we need to sit down and have, but it's not top of the priorities. Neil understands he is in the right environment to express himself and go on to become a great manager."

Millwall could rise to fifth if they stretch their unbeaten run to 14 matches with a home win over relegation-threatened Chesterfield on Tuesday.