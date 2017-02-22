Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final visit to Chelsea will take place on Monday, March 13, with the remaining three fixtures taking place over the weekend.

Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge will take place on Monday, March 13 at 7.45pm, it has been announced.

Jose Mourinho's return to his former club is the standout tie of the round, with United looking to avenge a 4-0 defeat in West London from earlier in the season.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, as will Tottenham Hotspur's London derby with Millwall on Sunday, March 12 at 2pm.

The Lions memorably knocked Premier League champions Leicester City out of the competition in the last round despite having to play the majority of the second half with just 10 men.

That shock was overshadowed by non-league Lincoln City eliminating Burnley at Turf Moor, though, and the Imps' resulting trip to the Emirates Stadium will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 5.30pm.

There will be a double-header of FA Cup games on the Saturday, with both Lincoln's visit to Arsenal and Middlesbrough's game against either Huddersfield Town or Manchester City being shown live on BT Sport 2.