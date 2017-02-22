Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final visit to Chelsea will take place on Monday, March 13, with the remaining three fixtures taking place over the weekend.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge will take place on Monday, March 13 at 7.45pm, it has been announced.

Jose Mourinho's return to his former club is the standout tie of the round, with United looking to avenge a 4-0 defeat in West London from earlier in the season.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, as will Tottenham Hotspur's London derby with Millwall on Sunday, March 12 at 2pm.

The Lions memorably knocked Premier League champions Leicester City out of the competition in the last round despite having to play the majority of the second half with just 10 men.

That shock was overshadowed by non-league Lincoln City eliminating Burnley at Turf Moor, though, and the Imps' resulting trip to the Emirates Stadium will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 5.30pm.

There will be a double-header of FA Cup games on the Saturday, with both Lincoln's visit to Arsenal and Middlesbrough's game against either Huddersfield Town or Manchester City being shown live on BT Sport 2.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to face Man United in quarters
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United ease into last 16 of Europa League
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
Mourinho praises 'professional' UnitedMkhitaryan taken off injured for Man UtdPaul Scholes expects Wayne Rooney exitRooney 'will not leave this season'Team News: Ibrahimovic starts for Man Utd
Parker doubts Shaw future at Man UnitedAjax youngster Redan 'snubs Man United'Daley Blind 'facing Man United exit'Quanjian not interested in signing RooneyRooney mulling over £1m-a-week offer?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Result: Arsenal end Sutton United's dreams in FA Cup
Lucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'Perez "really comfortable" at ArsenalEverton 'join race for Ox'Report: Bellerin still Barcelona targetArsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'
Report: Alexis Sanchez to leave ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserves game time'Wenger defends decision to play SanchezWenger: 'Sutton win a confidence booster'Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Report: Antonio Conte agrees new three-year Chelsea deal
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
Eden Hazard talks up Chelsea home formChelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'Chelsea, Manchester City tracking Lemar?Begovic expects John Terry to stay at ChelseaRashford looking for Chelsea revenge
George Saville: "We've got no regrets"Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'Chelsea to face Man United in quartersReport: Chelsea tracking Atalanta defender
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'Wembley atmosphere better than White Hart Lane'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino eager to change Tottenham Hotspur mentality
Report: Walker wanted by BarcelonaSpurs join Ryan Sessegnon race?Walker: 'Pochettino has created perfect team'Arsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'Spurs keen on Hull City defender?
Vertonghen: 'Spurs deserve a trophy'Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progressVertonghen praises "unbelievable" WinksAtletico 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate after another Manchester City goal during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-3 AS Monaco - as it happened
 Manchester City defender John Stones celebrates after scoring during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Result: Manchester City beat AS Monaco in eight-goal Champions League classic
Guardiola fears Champions League eliminationAguero insists he wants Man City stayGuardiola hails Man City attacking intentCaballero hails "lucky" penalty saveSterling: 'Man City must tighten up at back'
Team News: Seven changes for Man City in Monaco clashChelsea, Manchester City tracking Lemar?Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Jardim: 'Monaco will not change style'Guardiola: 'Bielsa best coach in the world'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Millwall News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct
 Neil Harris during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 28, 2013
Steve Kavanagh: 'We want Neil Harris at Millwall for the long term'
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaintChelsea to face Man United in quartersMet Police confirms arrests at MillwallHarris: 'Millwall inspired by Lincoln'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester City
Live Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happenedRanieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHarris praises Millwall after FA Cup winResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past Watford
> Millwall Homepage
More Lincoln City News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Sports Mole logo
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Conte hails Lincoln for historic FA Cup runBarton hits out at simulation claimsHarris: 'Millwall inspired by Lincoln'Cowley "mightily proud" of Lincoln heroesResult: Lincoln stun Burnley to make modern-day history
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City - as it happenedLincoln FA Cup hero joins SouthendSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupCowley: 'Lincoln win beyond my wildest dreams'McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
> Lincoln City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Oxford manager Michael Appleton looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge United and Oxford United at The Abbey Stadium on October 11, 2014
Michael Appleton unhappy with refereeing decisions
Aitor Karanka heaps praise on StuaniKaranka relieved with Boro FA Cup progressResult: Late Stuani goal gives Boro win over OxfordKaranka talks up Ramirez importanceLiverpool 'consider Ramirez swoop'
Karanka: 'Supporters must trust players'Result: Boro hold Everton to goalless drawTeam News: Davies, Gueye start for EvertonLive Commentary: Boro 0-0 Everton - as it happenedDe Roon targets future Everton move
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola defends FA Cup squad rotation
Wagner proud of clean sheet against Man CityGuardiola content with Man City displayResult: Huddersfield earn replay against Man CityTeam News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man CityLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City - as it happened
Guardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testCranie signs 12-month contract extensionGarry Monk, David Wagner charged by FAWagner defends celebration against LeedsMonk slams Wagner celebrations
> Huddersfield Town Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 