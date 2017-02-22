Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
Paul Scholes expects "frustrated" Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes expects Wayne Rooney to leave the club due to a lack of first-team football under Jose Mourinho.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has warned that Wayne Rooney will want to leave the club if he continues to be overlooked by manager Jose Mourinho.

Rooney was once again left out of the squad for this evening's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne, making it five matches in a row that he has missed through a variety of minor issues.

The 31-year-old club captain has been linked with a mega-money move to the Chinese Super League before their transfer window closes at the end of this month, and Scholes believes that a desire to be playing football could see Rooney leave Old Trafford.

"I don't know if he should go, but I think he'll want to go. Wayne is a player who wants to play football every week, whether it is a big game, small game," Scholes told BT Sport.

"He wants to play and this will be hurting him at the moment. Not being selected in the bigger games. He might have played [against Saint-Etienne] if he was fit. I would have thought he would have done. But he'll get frustrated and I don't see him hanging about if he's not going to be playing in the big games."

Rooney has made just eight Premier League starts this season and none since before Christmas.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
