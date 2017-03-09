Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to look into bringing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli to the Bernabeu, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest talents in English football following his White Hart Lane switch from MK Dons in 2015.

Despite his young age, Alli is now an integral player for Spurs, having scored 49 goals and recorded 33 assists in 83 appearances.

According to The Sun, former Lilywhites star Bale has spoken to his club's board about Alli, deeming him a player who could one day take over from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alli, who penned a new Spurs contract last year which lasts until 2022, is also said to be on the radar of Manchester City and Barcelona.