Mesut Ozil: 'My future does not depend on Arsene Wenger'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reveals that he has held talks with the club over a new deal, but he is currently only focused on events on the field.
By , Football League Correspondent
Mesut Ozil has backtracked on recent comments made regarding his Arsenal future, claiming that manager Arsene Wenger will play no part in his contract situation.

The Germany international revealed in January that he would not put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium if long-serving Wenger had any intention of leaving the club.

Ozil's comments were seen as a huge show of confidence in the Gunners' under-fire boss at the time, but he has made a U-turn by declaring that "everything is open" and the Frenchman's future will not define his own.

"Everything is open. We had talks with Arsenal. Right now I concentrate on the current season," he told Bild. "Arsene Wenger was one of the main reasons I joined Arsenal.

"But I know that sometimes things go very fast in football and that you can never plan something. This is why it would be wrong to say that my future depends on my coach."

Ozil, back in action for Arsenal this week following a recent illness layoff, has scored nine goals and set up a further seven in 31 appearances this season.

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
