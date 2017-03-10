Andre Gray acknowledges that he still has plenty of work to do if he is to impress Gareth Southgate enough to earn a place in England's squad for their upcoming games.

Burnley striker Andre Gray has said that he will continue to work hard for his club side in order to achieve his "dream" of one day running out in and England shirt.

The 25-year-old has been tipped with a first call up to the national side in recent days after netting eight times in his maiden Premier League campaign, including a brace against Swansea City last weekend.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has told the striker to remain grounded and continue scoring goals in the top flight - advice that Gray is keen to follow as he looks to join teammates Tom Heaton and Michael Keane in earning a place in the Three Lions' squad.

"It's always been a dream of mine," he told Sky Sports News. "There's a lot of work to do to get to that and a lot of competition. Someone mentioned I'm fighting for a place with the likes of [Harry] Kane so it's a lot to live up to. I've got keep working hard, keep my head down and keep working hard.

"It's a bit surreal seeing that going around but that's just what I think personally. I try not to let those things distract me and just keep doing what I'm doing. Hopefully then it will come. [Heaton and Keane] have set the example. Heats was in the team when we were in the Championship so that says a lot.

"The boys are getting a chance as long as they are performing on the pitch. Keano's shown that now and I think he's took a lot of confidence from that and he's getting better and better with each game. It just shows it's possible."

England manager Gareth Southgate names his squad on March 16 for the friendly with Germany and the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.