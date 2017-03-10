Andre Gray sets sights on call up to England senior squad

Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Andre Gray acknowledges that he still has plenty of work to do if he is to impress Gareth Southgate enough to earn a place in England's squad for their upcoming games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 19:24 UK

Burnley striker Andre Gray has said that he will continue to work hard for his club side in order to achieve his "dream" of one day running out in and England shirt.

The 25-year-old has been tipped with a first call up to the national side in recent days after netting eight times in his maiden Premier League campaign, including a brace against Swansea City last weekend.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has told the striker to remain grounded and continue scoring goals in the top flight - advice that Gray is keen to follow as he looks to join teammates Tom Heaton and Michael Keane in earning a place in the Three Lions' squad.

"It's always been a dream of mine," he told Sky Sports News. "There's a lot of work to do to get to that and a lot of competition. Someone mentioned I'm fighting for a place with the likes of [Harry] Kane so it's a lot to live up to. I've got keep working hard, keep my head down and keep working hard.

"It's a bit surreal seeing that going around but that's just what I think personally. I try not to let those things distract me and just keep doing what I'm doing. Hopefully then it will come. [Heaton and Keane] have set the example. Heats was in the team when we were in the Championship so that says a lot.

"The boys are getting a chance as long as they are performing on the pitch. Keano's shown that now and I think he's took a lot of confidence from that and he's getting better and better with each game. It just shows it's possible."

England manager Gareth Southgate names his squad on March 16 for the friendly with Germany and the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Read Next:
Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in PL'
>
View our homepages for Andre Gray, Sean Dyche, Tom Heaton, Michael Keane, Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool fired up up for Burnley fight'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Andre Gray sets sights on call up to England senior squad
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Preview: Liverpool vs. Burnley
Henderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'Dyche: 'Gray can continue to improve'Joey Barton betting case hearing adjournedSpurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeat
Paul Clement calls for video technologyResult: Llorente denies Burnley at the deathTeam News: Hendrick returns for Burnley against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happenedClement gearing up for "crucial period"
> Burnley Homepage
More England News
Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Andre Gray sets sights on call up to England senior squad
 A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England down to 14th in FIFA rankings
 Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?
Jack Butland close to first-team returnSouthgate 'to run rule over Carroll'Andre Gray in line for England call-up?Bilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Southgate aiming to make England world's best
Bilic undecided on Carroll inclusionSouthgate visits England rugby campButland provides positive injury updateBrown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'Ferguson joins mourners at Taylor funeral
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 