Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is a key transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to reports.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has emerged as a key transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has scored once and registered three assists in his past five Premier League games, coinciding with his club's good form in the past few weeks.

Barkley was previously dropped by manager Ronald Koeman, and the Dutchman is said to be unsure about what the England international's best position is.

Because of uncertainty over his future at Goodison Park, The Mirror believes that Barkley might consider his options at the end of the season, and Mauricio Pochettino is said to want the playmaker in his team.

Barkley's Everton contract expires in 2018.