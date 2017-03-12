Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Tottenham Hotspur following their demolition of Millwall.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has showered his players with praise following their 6-0 win over Millwall in the FA Cup.

A hat-trick from Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen's first Spurs goal from open play helped the Whites reach the semi-finals of the competition.

"The performance was fantastic. It was very important for us to play well and score goals, so we are very pleased," BBC Sport quotes Pochettino as saying.

"A hat-trick from Son and Janssen scored... the team was good. We need to congratulate them, they were waiting for the opportunity and they took it and stepped up.

"In football you always need to be ready. Not only him [Janssen] but different players too will have the opportunity to play more and they need to be ready."

Son's treble makes his the leading goalscorer in this season's FA Cup with six strikes in four appearances.