Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
6-0
Millwall
Eriksen (31'), Heung-min (41', 54', 91'), Alli (72'), Janssen (79')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wallace (43'), Craig (57')

Mauricio Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Tottenham Hotspur following their demolition of Millwall.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 17:07 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has showered his players with praise following their 6-0 win over Millwall in the FA Cup.

A hat-trick from Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen's first Spurs goal from open play helped the Whites reach the semi-finals of the competition.

"The performance was fantastic. It was very important for us to play well and score goals, so we are very pleased," BBC Sport quotes Pochettino as saying.

"A hat-trick from Son and Janssen scored... the team was good. We need to congratulate them, they were waiting for the opportunity and they took it and stepped up.

"In football you always need to be ready. Not only him [Janssen] but different players too will have the opportunity to play more and they need to be ready."

Son's treble makes his the leading goalscorer in this season's FA Cup with six strikes in four appearances.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
