Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the London club.

The Belgian is on the verge of agreeing a fresh five-year deal, worth £75,000 per week, which would remove his £25m release clause, according to The Mirror.

Spurs have also tied down key players Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli with long-term contracts, and Alderweireld is said to be next on manager Mauricio Pochettino's list.

Spurs, who lie in second place in the Premier League table, were in FA Cup action today, defeating League One Millwall 6-0.

Alderweireld has scored for times in 54 appearances for Spurs since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

The defender has been out for almost two months with an knee injury but recently returned to training.