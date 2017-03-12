New Transfer Talk header

Toby Alderweireld 'close to extending Tottenham Hotspur contract'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Toby Alderweireld is said to be on the verge of signing a new Tottenham Hotspur contract which will remove his buyout clause.
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the London club.

The Belgian is on the verge of agreeing a fresh five-year deal, worth £75,000 per week, which would remove his £25m release clause, according to The Mirror.

Spurs have also tied down key players Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli with long-term contracts, and Alderweireld is said to be next on manager Mauricio Pochettino's list.

Spurs, who lie in second place in the Premier League table, were in FA Cup action today, defeating League One Millwall 6-0.

Alderweireld has scored for times in 54 appearances for Spurs since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

The defender has been out for almost two months with an knee injury but recently returned to training.

